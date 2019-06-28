Lizzo Says Racist Festival Security Attacked Her Team, Summerfest Investigating

Last night, Lizzo headlined a show at Milwaukee’s Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, part of the city’s annual Summerfest. After the show, Lizzo tweeted that a venue security guard had “slapped and manhandled” her stylist and her hairstylist. “I’m out for blood,” Lizzo wrote.

In a since-deleted tweet, Lizzo also posted a video of the security guard who she says attacked her team, as USA Today reports. She wrote, “They’re keeping me from going over there and having my way with him, but I’m filming this right now just in case I need some evidence and just in case I need to put this on the internet. He needs to be in handcuffs… This racist bigot put his hands on my people and used hurtful language while tackling and dragging my team off the festival grounds.” She also claims that she asked the guard’s name but that he didn’t respond.

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?! THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

FUCK! That was the best show ever but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner…. SMH @Summerfest please send footage — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

In a public statement posted on Twitter, Summerfest organizers said that they would “conduct a thorough investigation” and that they “do not tolerate racism in any form.”

1/2 Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation. — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 28, 2019

2/2 We have an experienced crowd management staff who strive to protect performers & fans. While there may be challenges during a performance, we expect those challenges to be handled professionally & respectfully. If those standards were not met, we will take appropriate action. — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 28, 2019

After the Summerfest organizers made their statement, Lizzo tweeted her thanks and asked anyone who had footage of the incident to come forward.