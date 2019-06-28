If you’ve seen Carly Rae Jepsen live at any point in the past few years, you know that she commands an absolutely ecstatic crowd response. It doesn’t matter if she’s singing her big singles or her deep cuts; her audience will always react with absolute rapture. Last month, Jepsen released Dedicated, her long-awaited new album. And while Jepsen has played a few European shows and festival gigs since the album came out, she hadn’t played any American headlining shows until last night, when her tour started off at Anaheim’s House Of Blues. At last night’s show, she sang a few Dedicated songs live for the first time, and the crowd sang along with those songs like they were platinum-plated hits.

Last night’s setlist included the Dedicated songs “Everything He Needs,” “I’ll Be Your Girl,” “Happy Not Knowing,” “For Sure,” and “Feels Right,” and it was Jepsen’s first time singing all of them live. And based on the video evidence we’ve seen, she had a blast singing all those songs, and her audience had a blast singing along with all of them.

Below, watch fan-made video of Jepsen singing “Happy Not Knowing,” “Feels Right,” “I’ll Be Your Girl,” and “Everything He Needs.”

Dedicated is out now on School Boy/Interscope.