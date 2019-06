Avant-R&B artist Kelela is known for her ability to sing over futuristic, experimental beats. And on her new hour-long AQUAPHORIA mix, that’s exactly what she does. Released as part of WXAXRXP, a three-day broadcast on NTS Radio celebrating the 30th anniversary of Warp Records, AQUAPHORIA finds Kelela adding new vocals over tracks from Aphex Twin, Oneohtrix Point Never, Autechre, Jaco Pastorius, Kareem Lotfy, Susumu Yokota, and more. Listen below via Resident Advisor.