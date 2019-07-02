Eddie Vedder and Chris Cornell, frontmen of twin grunge giants Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, first worked together on the 1991 Temple Of The Dog album, and they were friends and collaborators for decades afterwards — up until Cornell died by suicide in 2017. Since Cornell’s death, Cornell has clearly been on Vedder’s mind. He turned his first solo show after Cornell’s death into a subtle Cornell tribute. He spoke emotionally about Cornell at another solo show. He and Pearl Jam covered Cornell’s solo song “Missing” at a show last year. And last night, for the first time ever, Vedder covered Cornell’s solo classic “Seasons.”

“Seasons” was Cornell’s first-ever solo song. And like “Missing,” Cornell recorded it for the soundtrack of Cameron Crowe’s 1992 movie Singles. (Vedder, of course, also had something to do with Singles — both the soundtrack and the movie.) It’s a quiet stunner of a song.

Last night, as part of the European solo tour that already led to this great Vedder story, Vedder played a long show at Düsseldorf’s Mitsubishi Electric Halle. He played a 27-song set, with two encores. And he ended the show by singing the hell out of “Seasons,” which simply cannot be an easy song to sing. Watch a fan-made video below, and while you’re at it, listen to the original “Seasons.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bza55pZDC8O/