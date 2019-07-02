Philadelphia Street Named After Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle just had a street named after her in her hometown of Philadelphia. The city honored the legendary singer by renaming a stretch of Broad Street “Patti LaBelle Way” in a ceremony this afternoon. The section of road lies in the thoroughfare between Locust and Spruce Streets.

LaBelle, born Patricia Holte, was in attendance during the ceremony. According to NBC10 reporter Aaron Baskerville, she told the audience, “It’s a blessing. If you have a dream, never think anything is to big for you.”

The 75-year-old “Godmother Of Soul” first came to fame as the lead singer of the Philly R&B group the Bluebelles, later rechristened Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles and then just LaBelle. Under that last name they went to #1 with 1974 disco soul single “Lady Marmalade,” which we’ll be revisiting very soon in our Number Ones column. After going solo, LaBelle made it back to #1 with the Michael McDonald duet “On My Own” in 1986.

Some of her other biggest hits include “New Attitude,” “You Are My Friend,” and the Bluebelles’ Wilson Pickett collab “634-5789 (Soulsville, U.S.A.).” She has appeared in TV series including American Horror Story: Freak Show and her cooking series Patti LaBelle’s Place. According to the AP, “Her pies and cakes are available at Walmart.”

Check out photos and video from the event below.

It’s official: Broad St is officially Patti LaBelle Way 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kDOmNaAMwE — Elita (@ElitatheLibra) July 2, 2019

Looks like this stretch of Broad Street has a new name. The ceremony to honor Philly native and award winning singer Patti LaBelle starts in about an hour. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/sgQuO895sT — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) July 2, 2019

“It’s a blessing.” Patti LaBelle is on stage now. She has just arrived moments ago. Crowd went nuts. “If you have a dream, never think anything is to big for you.” @NBCPhiladelphia at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/lvqOzvzYj0 — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) July 2, 2019