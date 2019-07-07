The Who performed with a full orchestra last night at London’s Wembley Stadium, dipping into classics and deep cuts for their two-hour-plus set. They last played the iconic venue in 1985. Toward the end of the show, the band brought out Eddie Vedder to assist them on “The Punk And The Godfather” from their 1973 album Quadrophenia.

“He’s going to share this song with me because he knows where it came from,” Roger Daltrey said to the audience. He turned to Vedder, “What one were you? You were also the one with the stutter?” “No,” Vedder replied. “I’m still the punk.”

As Rolling Stone points out, Quadrophenia is one of Vedder’s favorite albums and he has joined the Who to perform its songs on multiple occasions. The Who also performed a new song called “Hero Ground Zero.”

Watch clips from last night’s performance below.