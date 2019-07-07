Thom Yorke Goes Another Round In Sam Smith Feud

Sam Smith has been shrugging off Thom Yorke’s existence for a few years now. Back in 2016, Smith claimed he didn’t know who Yorke was after being asked what he thought of Radiohead’s rejected song for Spectre, the Bond film for which Smith was eventually chosen to sing the theme. The next year, Smith released a song that ripped off Radiohead’s biggest hit “Creep.” Now, in an interview with the Times, Yorke is shrugging back.

From the article:

Yorke recently went to a gig by the pop star of the hour, Billie Eilish. “That was a fine moment,” he says, shaking his head. “We sat down and what’s-his-name — the guy who did the Bond film we didn’t do?” That would be Sam Smith, who sang the theme for Spectre when a Radiohead song was rejected. “That’s it. He stands behind us, and I’m sitting with my daughter, her friends and my girlfriend, when suddenly everyone goes, ‘Saaam!’” Yorke squeals his name. “I’m, like, ‘Aaaargh!’” Still, he liked the gig? “Yes. I like Billie Eilish. She’s doing her own thing. Nobody’s telling her what to do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Yorke throws some light shade at Muse:

Lately he has worked through the back catalogue of Oskar Sala, who created sound effects for The Birds. He found his music on a streaming site, but groans when I ask if he uses algorithms for listening tips. “No,” he laughs. “If you like this, you’ll like this, and then it gives me… Muse.”

Watch Sam Smith and Thom Yorke enjoy Billie Eilish below.