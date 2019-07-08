G-Eazy Enthusiastically Pursuing Starring Role In Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Biopic: Report

Baz Luhrmann, the director best known for Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge, is making a biopic about Elvis Presley. A number of candidates have been discussed: Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harry Styles, Austin Butler. All of them are handsome young men with at least some tangential connection to the music world. And now another, more unexpected musical figure has come storming into the conversation.

TMZ reports that G-Eazy, the Oakland rapper whose career has thrived at the midpoint between Drake and Macklemore, is pushing hard for the Elvis role. According to their report, G-Eazy has been in talks with the people at Warner Bros. and met with Luhrmann in New York last month to express his enthusiasm for the project. He also recently posted some portraits of himself with some Presley-esque styling on Instagram with the caption, “Don’t be cruel, to a heart that’s true.” (Courtney Love commented, “Your getting it,” with a detective emoji.)

What do you think: Does our man Gerald make sense for the role? He looks as much like Elvis as any of the other contenders, but can he pull off the voice and the charisma?