Bad Heaven Ltd., the newest project fronted by Snowing frontman John Galm, has their sophomore album strength arriving soon. The emo-slanted indie rock group — which also includes Snowing bandmate Ross Brazuk, former TWIABP guitarist Tyler Bussey and Amanda X’s Melissa Brain — has released a couple of tracks from strength so far, “100” and the title track. Today, the group is sharing a new song that deals directly with Galm’s struggles with mental health.

“bed” is a song that manages to both lumber and shimmer in equal measure. The guitars begin as light and airy as Galm sings and soon devolve into guttural feedback, before eventually landing on an ascendant tone. “Think of all the people that I’ve met,” Galm sings. “Wonder if I made them so upset.”

In a statement, Galm says that “‘bed’ is about being eaten alive. It’s about the dream of relief that comes from living with a chronic mental illness.”

Listen to “bed” below.

strength is out 8/2. Pre-order it here.