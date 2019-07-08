Megan Rapinoe Quotes Nipsey Hussle In Post Celebrating World Cup Win

The United States women’s soccer team cinched its fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup title yesterday, beating out the Netherlands 2-0, for their second tournament in a row as world champions. Team captain Megan Rapinoe celebrated their win on Instagram with a quote from Nipsey Hussle, the Los Angeles rapper who was killed earlier this year.

The lyrics she cited come from his 2018 track “Hussle And Motivate“: “Ain’t really trip on the credit, I just paid all of my dues/ I just respected the game, now my name all in the news/ Trippin’ on all of my moves, quote me on this, got a lot more to prove.”

During the tournament, Rapinoe also made headlines for saying that she’s “not going to the fucking White House” if invited in the wake of the team’s eventual win. That, of course, drew Donald Trump’s fire and fury, though he did end up congratulating the team on their win.

Here’s Rapinoe’s post: