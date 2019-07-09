Mark Ronson – “Find U Again” (Feat. Camila Cabello) Video

Ever-present superstar producer Mark Ronson recently gathered quite the group of starlets to round out his album of self-described “sad bangers,” Late Night Feelings. From Miley Cyrus to Lykke Li, King Princess to Angel Olsen(!), Ronson undeniably brought an eclectic spread of talent to bat for this project.

One of the most notable collabs from the record is Ronson’s gleaming, slinky track with Camila Cabello, “Find U Again,” which recently cracked our list of Ronson’s 10 best songs. Today “Find U Again” becomes the latest Late Night Feelings track to get a video following his songs with Cyrus (“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart“) and Li (“Late Night Feelings“).

This one’s directed by Bradley & Pablo, and you can watch it below.

Late Night Feelings is out now on RCA.