Mick Jagger Mocks Trump’s Colonial Airport Comment

There’s a story that Keith Richards once threatened to stab Donald Trump backstage at a Rolling Stones show in Atlantic City. Last year, Richards more or less confirmed it: The Stones were playing in Atlantic City in 1989, and Richards, incensed that the bill read “Donald Trump Presents The Rolling Stones” — with Trump’s name bigger than that of the Stones — stabbed a knife into a table in order to make Trump leave. Richards could’ve changed the course of history! More than he already did! But Richards didn’t stab Trump, and now the best the Stones can do is make fun of Trump from their stage. Which they just did.

Last week, during his much-ballyhooed Fourth of July celebration in Washington, Trump made a speech about the history of the American military. The speech was as tangled and gaffe-ridden as you might expect. While speaking about the Revolutionary War, Trump said, “Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do.” Later on, he blamed his mistake on a faulty teleprompter.

On Sunday night, the Stones’ rescheduled North American tour took them to the Boston area’s Gillette Stadium, and Mick Jagger used the opportunity to clown Trump: “The president made a very good point in his speech the other night. If only the British had held onto the airports, the whole thing might’ve gone differently.” He then went on to shout out famous Bostonians like New Kids On The Block and Bette Davis. Here’s a fan-made video:

That’s it. Trump is finished now.