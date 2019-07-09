Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

After a massive 38-year career, thrash overlords Slayer are almost ready to hang it up. Last year, the band announced a massive farewell tour. And later this year, that tour will finally come to an end; Slayer have just announced what they claim will be the tour’s final leg. They’ve also announced a fascinating slate of openers: Primus, Ministry, and former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo, who will perform what the tour poster calls “a vulgar display of Pantera” with his band Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals.

There is a whole lot of problematic on that bill, but holy shit does that look like a fun night out. The idea of getting to mosh to “Raining Blood,” “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver,” “Jesus Built My Hotrod,” and “Walk” over the course of a few hours is enough to get my middle-school brain to short-circuit. They’ll off their final headlining leg in Asheville at the beginning of November, and they’ll end it with a massive hometown show at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Slayer also have a few shows coming up in Europe and South America, and they’ll also play some big upcoming festivals like Chicago’s Riot Fest and Tennessee’s Exit 111. Below, check out the band’s final slate of tour dates and the hype-you-up video that the band just shared.

TOUR DATES:

7/10 – Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane

7/11 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Sofia Airport Park

7/13 – Neo Marousi, Greece @ AthensRocks

7/26 – Edmonton, AB @ CHAOS AB

7/28 – Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal

8/02 – Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air

8/03 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

9/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/27 – Quito, Ecuador @ Coliseo General Rumiñahui

9/29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Luna Park

10/02 – Sāo Paolo, Brazil @ Espaço das Américas

10/04 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio

10/06 – Santiago, Chile @ Gets Louder Festival

10/11 – Manchester, TV @ Exit 111 Festival

11/02 – Asheville, NC @ Explore Asheville Arena *

11/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

11/05 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center *

11/06 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center *

11/08 – Springfield, MA @ Mass Mutual Center *

11/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

11/11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center *

11/12 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

11/14 – Moline, UL @ TaxSlayer Arena *

11/15 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Center *

11/17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome *

11/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

11/20 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmore Arena *

11/22 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Arena *

11/24 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

11/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *

11/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Arena *

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

* with Primus, Ministry, & Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals