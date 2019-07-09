Wear Your Wounds – “Rainbow Fades”

When he isn’t ferally screaming at the front of his longtime band Converge, Jacob Bannon is grumbling deeper, darker things with his side project Wear Your Wounds. Wear Your Wounds started out as a solo project a couple of years ago with the debut album WYW, but now they’re a full-on band, one that also features current and former members of bands like Cave In, Twitching Tongues, the Red Chord, and Sleigh Bells.

In a few days, they’ll release the new album Rust On The Gates Of Heaven. We’ve already posted the title track and “Shrinking Violet,” and now Wear Your Wounds have shared another new one, presumably the last before the album arrives.

The six-minute “Rainbow Fades” starts out as a shadowy, tingling goth meditation. About halfway through, the hammer drops and it turns into righteous, hard-stomping riff-metal. And Bannon and company are so good at sustaining a feeling of creeping the dread that the mid-song switch-up, while surprising, feels organic and earned. It all coheres. Check out “Rainbow Fades” below.

Rust On The Gates Of Heaven is out 7/12 on Deathwish, Inc.