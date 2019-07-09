Spoon have just announced on Instagram that their longtime bassist Rob Pope is leaving the band. “As Spoon’s bass player since 2006, I’ve never taken for granted the thrills and challenges that have come with being in this band,” Pope writes in the caption. “Now, after some serious thought, the timing feels right for me to leave Spoon in order to spend more time with family and personal projects.”

Pope has been involved with Spoon for nearly 13 years. He played on 2007’s Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga, 2010’s Transference, 2014’s They Want My Soul, and 2017’s Hot Thoughts. “I’ll continue to work on new music, including touring and recording with ‪The Get Up Kids,” he writes.

Read Pope’s full statement below.