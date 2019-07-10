Mal Blum – “See Me” Video

At the end of the week, Mal Blum is putting out their new album, Pity Boy. We’ve heard a handful of tracks off it — “Things Still Left To Say,” “I Don’t Want To,” and “Salt Flats” — and a few days before it’s officially released, Blum is sharing another one. “See Me” turns the struggle for visibility into a needling anthem. “Why can’t they see me?” Blum repeats over and over again in the chorus. “When I’m right here.”

The song’s music video was shot at A-Camp, a queer adult camp hosted by Autostraddle. Directed by Carly Usdin and Drew Gregory, it highlights the importance of finding a supportive community and being seen by your peers.

Watch and listen below.

Pity Boy is out 7/12 via Don Giovanni Records.