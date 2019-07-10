Oscar Scheller – “1%” (Feat. Lily Allen)

British producer Oscar Scheller is putting a new full-length album, HTTP404, in the fall. It’s been in the works for a while, and we’ve been hearing tracks from it since last year — we highlighted one of them, “1UP,” that featured Sarah Midori Perry of Kero Kero Bonito. Scheller has also released a couple others, including “Interstellar Disco,” featuring PAWWS, and “Runaway,” featuring Tiffi. For his latest song, he’s linked up with none other than Lily Allen for a track called “1%,” which is about tempting fate when your phone’s about to die.

“wrote this song after getting reaaaally lost in the suburbs of Stockholm on my way back from the studio cause my phone died,” Scheller said in a statement. “1% Physically or emotionally. It was inspired mostly by a conversation I was having with a girl who was taking ages to reply when I was on 1%. Then I made friends with Lily and thought she’d sound really good on it which she does ;)”

Listen to it below.

<a href="http://oscaroscar.bandcamp.com/album/http404" target="_blank">HTTP404 by Oscar Scheller</a>

HTTP404 is out 9/6. Pre-order it here.