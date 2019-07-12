SASAMI – “I’m In Love With A Girl” (Big Star Cover)

Los Angeles-based Sasami Ashworth played synths in Cherry Glazerr from 2015 until last year, when she left the band to pursue a solo career as SASAMI. Earlier this year, the Artist To Watch released her excellent self-titled debut. She returns today with a cover of Big Star’s 1974 track “I’m In Love With a Girl.”
“I love the whole Radio City album, and there is something to be said about the magic of an album’s ender — especially a brief and unfeigned acoustic number that’s over before it hardly began,” SASAMI says in a statement. “[Big Star frontman Alex] Chilton’s writing is admirable because the songs are loaded but not whiny — a delicate and beautiful place to be.”
Listen to SASAMI’s “I’m In Love With a Girl” cover and the original song below.
TOUR DATES:
07/13 – Fort Collins, CO @ Magic Rat
07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
07/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *
07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
07/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Amen Dunes
07/21 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In *
07/24 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s *
07/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s *
07/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
07/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *
07/30 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
07/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
08/01 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
08/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
08/06 – Houston, TX @ HOB Peacock Room
08/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
08/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
08/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop 20th St Block Party
08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
08/29 – Bristol, UK – The Louisiana
08/30-09/01 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road
08/30-09/01 – Stradbelly, Ireland @ Electric Picnic
09/03 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
09/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)
09/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
09/06 – Lancaster, UK @ Lancaster Library
09/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
09/09 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
09/10 – Paris, France @ Supersonic
09/11 – Cologne, Germany @ Burmann & Songs
09/13 – Munich, Germany @ Import Export
09/14 – Vienna @ Das Werk
09/16 – Prague @ Café V Lese
09/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine
09/19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/20 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn
09/21 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
09/24 – London, UK @ The Moth Club
10/05 – Bloomington, IN @ MidWay Music Festival
10/10-13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
*with Snail Mail
“I’m In Love With A Girl” is out now. Stream and purchase via Amazon Music.