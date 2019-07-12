SASAMI – “I’m In Love With A Girl” (Big Star Cover)

Los Angeles-based Sasami Ashworth played synths in Cherry Glazerr from 2015 until last year, when she left the band to pursue a solo career as SASAMI. Earlier this year, the Artist To Watch released her excellent self-titled debut. She returns today with a cover of Big Star’s 1974 track “I’m In Love With a Girl.”

“I love the whole Radio City album, and there is something to be said about the magic of an album’s ender — especially a brief and unfeigned acoustic number that’s over before it hardly began,” SASAMI says in a statement. “[Big Star frontman Alex] Chilton’s writing is admirable because the songs are loaded but not whiny — a delicate and beautiful place to be.”

Listen to SASAMI’s “I’m In Love With a Girl” cover and the original song below.

TOUR DATES:

07/13 – Fort Collins, CO @ Magic Rat

07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

07/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

07/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Amen Dunes

07/21 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In *

07/24 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s *

07/25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s *

07/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

07/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *

07/30 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

07/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

08/01 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

08/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

08/06 – Houston, TX @ HOB Peacock Room

08/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

08/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

08/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop 20th St Block Party

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

08/29 – Bristol, UK – The Louisiana

08/30-09/01 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road

08/30-09/01 – Stradbelly, Ireland @ Electric Picnic

09/03 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

09/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

09/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

09/06 – Lancaster, UK @ Lancaster Library

09/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/09 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

09/10 – Paris, France @ Supersonic

09/11 – Cologne, Germany @ Burmann & Songs

09/13 – Munich, Germany @ Import Export

09/14 – Vienna @ Das Werk

09/16 – Prague @ Café V Lese

09/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain Kantine

09/19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/20 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

09/21 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

09/24 – London, UK @ The Moth Club

10/05 – Bloomington, IN @ MidWay Music Festival

10/10-13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

*with Snail Mail

“I’m In Love With A Girl” is out now. Stream and purchase via Amazon Music.