Knife Wife make music that is absolutely twisted. The Washington, DC trio’s new EP, Family Party, is filled with grotesque imagery that’s meant to send a shiver down your spine and evoke a sickening smile. “Euthanize your friends, then I’ll snip off their lips/ Feed me probiotics, I don’t wanna be sick/ Popping snot bubbles on your outstretched tongue,” they sing on one song.

Another track recalls “hallucinating on nitrous at the dentist, the highlight of my year.” That altered state leads the narrator to reflect on the nauseating animalistic nature of bodies: “I’m just a monkey grasping my own breasts/ Is what I do best, I can’t comprehend the rest.” The band — who have one other release, 2018’s Indoor Adult, to their name so far — render these intimate horrors through curdled melodies and tense knots.

“Family Party is the regurgitation of the tear inducing boredom and ecstasy that is being 15 years old,” they write on their Bandcamp page. “The album is a medley of violent indifference, sorrow, general nastiness, bitter joy, and the symbolism of dogs.”

<a href="http://milkyflem.bandcamp.com/album/family-party" target="_blank">Family Party by Knife Wife</a>

Family Party is out now via Sister Polygon.