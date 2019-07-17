Twin Peaks – “Dance Through It” Video

Chicago rock group and Band To Watch graduates Twin Peaks haven’t had a proper studio album since 2016’s Down In Heaven. We did, however, get a 7″ compilation, Sweet ’17 Singles, a couple years ago. Finally, the five-piece band are announcing their fourth full-length effort, Lookout Low, out in September.

The album is produced by Ethan Johns, who has worked with U2, Paul McCartney, and Kings Of Leon among others. Each band member was in the same studio space during the recording of Lookout Low, forming what the band calls their “most collaborative” project to date. Along with the album’s announcement, Twin Peaks are also sharing its swaggering lead single.

“Dance Through It,” one of Twin Peaks’ smoothest tracks yet, started as a demo that the band cheekily said sounded like a Sheryl Crow song. After some group refinement and bold style changes suggested by band multi-instrumentalist Colin Croom, the song took on a gospel- and soul-inflected vibe, bolstered by some jubilant group backing vocals. It arrives with a video directed by Ariel Fisher and Léo Schrepel in Berlin. Here’s what Fisher and Schrepel had to say about it:

We shared a mutual love for the film Fallen Angels and wanted to tell a story where the camera angles and lenses gradually shift as the narrative progresses. We wanted the viewer to become the participant, as we step into the actress’s shoes and begin to see the world as she sees it.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Casey’s Groove”

02 “Laid In Gold”

03 “Better Than Stoned”

04 “Unfamiliar Sun”

05 “Dance Through It”

06 “Lookout Low”

07 “Ferry Song”

08 “Under A Smile”

09 “Oh Mama”

10 “Sunken II”

Lookout Low is out 9/13 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.