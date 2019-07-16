Rosenau & Sanborn – “Saturday”

Rosenau & Sanborn are a new duo composed of Chris Rosenau (Volcano Choir, Collections Of Colonies Of Bees) and Nick Sanborn (Sylvan Esso, Megafaun, Made Of Oak). Following a fruitful acoustic-electronic improv set at the 2015 Eaux Claires music festival, the friends and collaborators were inspired to start recording studio work together. Now, Rosenau & Sanborn are gearing up to release their debut album of hybrid sounds, Bluebird, out in just a week.

We’ve already heard “Sharon,” their ambient collaboration built on a manipulated Sharon Van Etten sample. Today, we hear the duo’s newest single, “Saturday.” Both frantic and soothing, the song’s synths warble and flicker like desperate radio transmissions while occasional acoustic guitar plucks and strums ground it back to earth, granting a sense of subconscious ease.

Listen to “Saturday” below.

Bluebird is out 7/23 on Psychic Hotline. Pre-order it here.