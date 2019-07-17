Westerman – “Kathy’s Song” (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

We’ve had our ears perked up for new music from London singer-songwriter Westerman ever since we heard his breakout single “Confirmation” and subsequently named him an Artist To Watch. He released his Ark EP last year and had a busy SXSW — including a set at our Stereogum Range Life party — but we’re still waiting on a debut full-length.

For now, we’ve been treated to his latest track, a Simon & Garfunkel cover from the latest compilation album by British producer Nathan Jenkins, aka Bullion. The idea for 4 Down — which will also include covers of Fleetwood Mac, Elliott Smith and Mazzy Star — was inspired by the idea of singing a song that the contributing artist wished they’d have written, according to a press release. The release also reveals that Bullion will be producing Westerman’s forthcoming debut album.

Westerman’s contribution to 4 Down is an electronically-tinged, Bullion-produced version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Kathy’s Song.” The results are very Arthur Russell-esque, as is Westerman’s wont. Listen below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Joviale (Prod. Bullion) – Storm (Rare Silk)”

02 “Camila Fuchs – Inside Out (Martin Dupont)”

03 “C.A.R. – Making Plans For Nigel (XTC)”

04 “Westerman (Prod. Bullion) – Kathy’s Song (Paul Simon)”

05 “System Olympia – Fade Into You (Mazzy Star)”

06 “M.T. Hadley – Easy Way Out (Elliott Smith)”

07 “Nautic – Only Over You (Fleetwood Mac)”

08 “Kiki Kudo – T’en Va Pas (Elsa)”

09 “Kreme – Missing You (Larry Heard)”

10 “Bullion – Heartbreak Road (Bill Withers)”

11 “Nathan Micay – Watching Trees (Eleven Pond)”

4 Down is out 7/17 on DEEK.