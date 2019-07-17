This Is UK Radio’s Most-Played Song Of The Century So Far

If I lay here, if I just lay here, would you lie with me and just listen to Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” a billion times? The Guardian reports that the Glaswegian rock band’s big goopy ballad is officially UK radio’s most-played song of the century so far, ahead of hits like the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling” and Pharrell’s “Happy.”

“Chasing Cars” was first released in 2006, and although it only peaked at #6 in the UK charts, it went on to spend a total of 166 weeks in the Top 100. The song also gained popularity in the US after being featured in the second season finale of Grey’s Anatomy, eventually reaching #5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last year, Snow Patrol came back with Wildness, their first new album since 2011. They also just released a new song, “Time Won’t Go Slowly,” to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Are they actually good or not? We’re still not sure. Lie with me and just listen to “Chasing Cars” below.