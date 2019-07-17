Grouper’s Mom Was On Jeopardy! Last Night

J. J. Harris, the mother of Grouper’s Liz Harris, was a contestant on yesterday’s episode of Jeopardy. Harris was introduced as a community volunteer from Petaluma, California and, while no mention was made on-air of her relationship to the well-regarded experimental musician, Liz Harris made use of Grouper’s official Instagram page to tease her mom’s appearance on the show, both earlier this month and back in April when the episode was filmed.

During her interview with Alex Trebek, J.J. talked about her work tracking migration patterns of birds with the Golden Gate Raptor Observatory: “We stand on a high hill with the most beautiful view you can imagine of the whole bay — Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, the San Francisco skyline — and we identify and count the raptors that are migrating through.”

J.J. did not end up winning the game, though she did come close: She was in second-place going into Final Jeopardy!, but was bested by Sam Kavanaugh, who won his fifth Jeopardy! game last night.

Check out a clip of J.J. in action below.