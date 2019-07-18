Watch Tove Lo Perform “Glad He’s Gone” on Colbert

Back in May, Swedish pop princess Tove Lo debuted a new song called “Glad He’s Gone.” The track is from her upcoming album, the follow-up to her 2017 LP, Blue Lips, aka Lady Wood Phase II. The new one is called Sunshine Kitty, and is due out in the fall. Last night, Tove Lo performed the new track on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The performance is stellar. Tove Lo’s vocal runs and phrases have a precision that’s chill-inducing. She seems to be having a ton of fun in that glam-gold look, nailing every verse all while throwing it back teasingly. The stage set-up amplifies the effect, as she’s performing on a leafy turf surface adding to the summery vibe already present on the track.

Watch Tove Lo’s performance of “Glad He’s Gone” below.