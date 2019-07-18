Kid Cudi To Star In HBO Drama From Call Me By Your Name Director

Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino has set the cast for his upcoming HBO drama series, We Are Who We Are.

Chloe Sevigny (HBO’s Big Love), Alice Braga (USA Network’s Queen Of The South) and Kid Cudi (How To Make It In America) will star in the coming-of-age story about two American teens in Italy. The cast also includes Jack Dylan Grazer (It and its upcoming sequel), singer Jordan Kristine Seamon, Faith Alabi (The Pope), Spence Moore II (All American, Five Points), Francesca Scorsese (the daughter of Martin Scorsese who is making her screen debut with the role), newcomer Ben Taylor, Corey Knight (Godfather Of Harlem), Tom Mercier (Synonyms) and newcomer Sebastiano Pigazzi. Details about the specific roles for the cast were not available.

The eight-episode limited series, which will explore themes similar to Call Me By Your Name, centers on friendship, first love and all the unknowns of being a teenager.

We Are Who We Are is a co-production between HBO and Sky. Guadagnino serves as showrunner, writer and director. The series is produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Fremantle subsidiary Wildside. Exec producers include Mieli, Gianani, Guadagnino, Nick Hall, Sean Conway, Riccardo Neri and Francesco Melzi d’Eril. Production will begin late this month in Italy.

The announcement was made Wednesday on HBO’s Instagram account for the series, which featured images of the cast taken by Guadagnino.

