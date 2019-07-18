Bon Iver Announce i,i Listening Parties

Earlier this month, Justin Vernon announced his forthcoming fourth Bon Iver album, i,i. He’s already shared four of its singles — “Hey, Ma,” “(U) Man Like,” “Faith,” and “Jelmore” — and the LP comes out next month. Today, Vernon announced a slew of album listening parties in select cities, scheduled for 8/7.

Listening party locations include Austin, Boston, Brooklyn, Paris, London, Edinburgh, Orlando, Kansas City, and Minneapolis. Bon Iver shared the news this morning on Twitter with the hashtag #icommai. Check out the full list of venues below.

Austin, TX @ End Of An Ear

Austin, TX @ Waterloo Records

Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

Bloomington, IN @ Landlocked Music

Boston, MA @ Newbury Comics

Brighton, UK @ Resident

Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

Edinburgh, SC @ Assai Records Edinburgh

Indianapolis, IN @ LUNA music

Kansas City, MO @ Mills Record Company

Lawrence, KS @ Love Garden Sounds

London, UK @ Rough Trade East

London, UK @ Rough Trade West

Minneapolis, MN @ Electric Fetus

Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s

Orlando, FL @ Park Ave CDs

Paris, FR @ Balades Sonores

Totnes, UK @ Drift