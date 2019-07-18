Bon Iver Announce i,i Listening Parties

Earlier this month, Justin Vernon announced his forthcoming fourth Bon Iver album, i,i. He’s already shared four of its singles — “Hey, Ma,” “(U) Man Like,” “Faith,” and “Jelmore” — and the LP comes out next month. Today, Vernon announced a slew of album listening parties in select cities, scheduled for 8/7.
Listening party locations include Austin, Boston, Brooklyn, Paris, London, Edinburgh, Orlando, Kansas City, and Minneapolis. Bon Iver shared the news this morning on Twitter with the hashtag #icommai. Check out the full list of venues below.
Austin, TX @ End Of An Ear
Austin, TX @ Waterloo Records
Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records
Bloomington, IN @ Landlocked Music
Boston, MA @ Newbury Comics
Brighton, UK @ Resident
Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
Edinburgh, SC @ Assai Records Edinburgh
Indianapolis, IN @ LUNA music
Kansas City, MO @ Mills Record Company
Lawrence, KS @ Love Garden Sounds
London, UK @ Rough Trade East
London, UK @ Rough Trade West
Minneapolis, MN @ Electric Fetus
Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s
Orlando, FL @ Park Ave CDs
Paris, FR @ Balades Sonores
Totnes, UK @ Drift
Listen up, friends. #icommai
Find out where: https://t.co/HvxnlgAQMY pic.twitter.com/I9vv2IVzFv
— Bon Iver (@boniver) July 18, 2019