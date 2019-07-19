Watch Kacey Musgraves Play Four Songs On The Today Show

It’s one of the strangest live-music experiences you can have in New York, a city that’s not exactly hurting for strange live-music experiences. You drag yourself out of bed sometime around five in the morning. You get on the subway to midtown. You find the little alley in Rockefeller center where you can look into the windows where they tape the Today show, and you try to find yourself a decent spot. Eventually, the musician you have come to see steps out onstage, sings a few songs, and then bounces. You have to be a really, really big fan to do all of this. (Once, 13 years ago, I did all of this to see Phil Collins, mostly so I’d have something to write about that day.) And this morning, a whole bunch of people did that for Kacey Musgraves.

Musgraves, the woman who made our favorite album of last year, is currently touring some big venues. And this morning, she stopped by the Today outdoor concert series to play four songs from last year’s glorious Golden Hour. Musgraves was never exactly Black Flag, but it’s still surreal to see her singing these lovely country-stoner hymns in the most mainstream of mainstream platforms.

Musgraves sang “Slow Burn,” “Lonely Weekend,” “Oh, What A World,” and “Happy And Sad,” and all of them made for perfectly lovely sunny-weekday-morning music. From the looks of things, she also had a bunch of fans who were just there to see her and sing along. Watch all four performances below.

Golden Hour is out now on MCA Nashville.