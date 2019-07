Snail Mail is playing Pitchfork Music Festival later today, assuming the grounds aren’t evacuated again. Last night, she gave fans an early treat during her aftershow at Chicago’s Thalia Hall. The set pulled mostly from Snail Mail’s incredible 2018 debut album Lush. For the closing song, Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison joined Lindsey Jordan on a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ classic hit “Iris.” Jordan has covered the song live only twice before, late last year. Check it out below.