Veteran rocker Mark Lanegan put out his last album with his Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, back in 2017. This October, the former Screaming Trees leader and longtime Queens Of The Stone Age associate will release the follow-up album, Somebody’s Knocking. We’ve already heard “Stitch It Up,” and today, he shares another new track. “Letter Never Sent” is a psych-influenced switch-up from the lead single.

In other Mark Lanegan news, starting tonight, he’ll be performing as a guest vocalist for a four-night run with the 8G Band, the in-house band for Late Night With Seth Meyers. The 8G Band is led by Fred Armisen and features Les Savvy Fav guitarist and bassist Seth Jabour and Syd Butler, guitarist Marnie Stern, and Girls Against Boys keyboardist Eli Janney.

Listen to “Letter Never Sent” below and catch Lanegan tonight on NBC at 12:35 AM EST.

Somebody’s Knocking is out 10/18 via Heavenly Recordings. Pre-order it here.