Watch The 1975 Bring “I Like America And America Likes Me” To American TV

The 1975 were supposed to be rolling out a new album called Notes On A Conditional Form by now, but at the moment they’re still supporting last year’s great A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships — entirely reasonable given that the album’s only been out for eight months, but the band’s ambitious release plans raised our expectations. The good news is that although we don’t know what the new album will be like, A Brief Inquiry is full of excellent singles, and the band performed one of them on James Corden’s Late Late Show last night.

One of the most intense parts of the 1975’s current live show is their treatment of “I Like America And America Likes Me,” a gun violence protest that’s a little bit Ágætis byrjun and a little bit 22, A Million (and, I guess, a little bit Pluto?). When I saw the band perform earlier this year, they rocked that one out with a wild video display, a blinding light show, and aggressive movements from their backup dancers.

All but the video component was incorporated when the band did “I Like America” on The Late Late Show. Instead, Matty Healy began the performance hunched over Corden’s desk, flanked by the dancers, singing directly into the camera. It made for the sort of over-the-top, heart-on-sleeve gesture this band specializes in. About halfway through Healy nudged the camera over to the rest of the band in the main performance area, where he and the dancers soon retreated to close out the performance. It was a sprint along the line between daring and cloying — another polarizing performance from a group that knows no other way.

Watch below.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out now on Interscope/Dirty Hit, and those of us who swear by the 1975 are eagerly awaiting details regarding Notes On A Conditional Form.