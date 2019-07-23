Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison For Murder

Tay-K has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a 2016 Texas home invasion, according to Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Deanna Boyd.

The “Race” rapper had been facing five to 99 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder on July 19, before the Tarrant County jury ultimately decided his fate on Tuesday (July 23). Breaking down the decision even further, Boyd writes that the jury tacked on a $10,000 fine for the murder charge and an additional $11,000 fine accounting for the three aggravated robbery charges.

On Monday, the prosecution presented the jury with the music video and lyrics to his 2017 breakout hit “The Race,” which they claimed perpetrates violence and shows him brandishing a firearm.

Tay-K is also facing a separate capital murder charge for allegedly shooting 23-year-old Mark Saldivar at a Chick-Fil-A in San Antonio back in April 2017.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.