Ecstatic Vision – “Shut Up And Drive”

Philadelphia quartet Ecstatic Vision are returning in September to expand your mind with the latest transmission from their world of heavy, tripped-out psychedelic rock. We’ve already taken one hit of the upcoming FOR THE MASSES, the rip-roaring lead single “Grasping The Void,” and today they’re giving us another dose. “Shut Up And Drive” is another towering, seven-minute behemoth of a track, and, true to its title, it’d sound rad as hell blasting from your car stereo while you cruise down a darkened highway. Listen below.

<a href="http://ecstaticvision.bandcamp.com/album/for-the-masses" target="_blank">FOR THE MASSES by ECSTATIC VISION</a>

FOR THE MASSES is out 9/20 on Relapse Records. Pre-order it here.