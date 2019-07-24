Back in March, Nilüfer Yanya put out her stunning debut album, Miss Universe, which we ranked among the best albums of the year so far. And last night, the London artist made her TV debut, playing the album’s catchy-as-hell stand-out single “In Your Head” on Colbert. Yanya has this nonchalant pop star presence. There’s a striking coolness about her. The performance was electric and natural.

The songs on Miss Universe are interspersed with spoken interlude tracks featuring a faux help hotline, WWAY HEALTH, a service that claims to solve all your problems with quick, easy answers. During Yanya’s Colbert set, catch-all “wellness” industry phrases flashed on the screens around her: “longer life span = more time,” “feel unsafe?”

Watch below.