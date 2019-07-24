Infinity Crush – “Drive Thru”

Infinity Crush has a new album, Virtual Heaven, coming out in a couple weeks. We heard “Misbehaving” back when it was announced, and today Caroline White is sharing another song from it, “Drive Thru.” It’s short and builds to an elegiac hook quickly, White’s voice stretching out into a rush: “I want it all, the sweet control/ I want it all, the sweet evil.” Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

08/14 San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe *

08/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat *

08/16 San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside *

08/19 Sacramento, CA @ Momo *

08/20 Portland, OR @ Paris Theatre *

08/21 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project *

08/22 Vancouver, BC @ KW Studios *

08/25 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

08/26 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

08/27 Kansas City, MO @ Encore *

08/28 Iowa City, IA @ Vaudeville Mewes *

08/29 St Louis, MO @ FOAM *

08/30 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

* w/ Nicole Dollanganger

Virtual Heaven is out 8/9 via Joy Void Recordings. Pre-order it here.