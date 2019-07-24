Mikey Erg – “Why Was I Programmed To Feel Pain?”

Mikey Erg is releasing his sophomore solo album, Waxbuilt Castles, at the end of the week. We’ve heard two songs from it so far, “Clueless Or Cruel?” and “Hopland Superette,” and today he’s sharing one final single before it’s out, “Why Was I Programmed To Feel Pain?” Like its title, the song is anguished and searching, a string of sorrys that add up to who knows what. “I don’t know, I apologize,” Erg repeats in the chorus, his voice sincere and reflective. Listen to it below.

Waxbuilt Castles is out 7/26 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.