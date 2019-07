The latest song in the Adult Swim Singles series comes from LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Rayna Russom, who paired up with Chicago rapper KC Ortiz for “Heaven’s Highways,” a track that’s described as “a reflection of the relationship Ortiz and Russom both have to religion as LGBTQ artists.” It’s also quite a bop, a chaotic and abrasive-sounding track that leans hard into the club. Listen to it below.