Alan Walker – “Live Fast” (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

Norwegian EDM DJ and producer Alan Walker has had a couple of mini-hits over the last couple years, including “On My Way and “Darkside,” and his latest collaboration is with A$AP Rocky.

A little bit of awkward release timing considering Rocky was just charged with assault and has been detained in Sweden these last few weeks, but the promotional machine must roll on, apparently.

The track, “Live Fast,” is the theme song for the gaming network PUBG Mobile, which I have never heard of but apparently has 50 million daily active users. Huh! You can hear it below.