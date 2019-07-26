Watch The Raconteurs Rock Out 2 Songs On Kimmel

The Raconteurs released their very good comeback album Help Us Stranger in June, and they marked the occasion with a two-night stand at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. About a month has passed since then, and to remind you of the album’s existence, Jack White and Brendan Benson’s band returned to TV last night, performing two songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

First up was the Benson-led “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying),” which featured some fiery lead guitar work from White. Next, White took the lead on an intense rendition of “Don’t Bother Me” punctuated by some piercing backup vocals from Benson and the gang. Both songs were proof of how vibrant classic rock can still sound when performed by a band that knows what it’s doing. The Raconteurs has never been my favorite Jack White project, but these performances are impressive enough to make me curious about what their live show might be like. And wouldn’t you know it, they’re on tour right now.

Watch both songs and check out the Raconteurs’ live dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/26: Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT) #

07/27: Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

07/28: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

08/10: Railbird Festival – Lexington, KY *

08/11: Knoxville Civic Auditorium – Knoxville, TN

08/12: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN (SOLD OUT)

08/13: Stage AE (Outdoors) – Pittsburgh, PA

08/15: Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH (SOLD OUT)

08/17: The Anthem – Washington, DC

08/18: The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC (SOLD OUT)

08/20: Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC

08/21: Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

08/22: Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA (SOLD OUT)

08/23: Billy Reid Shindig – Florence, AL

08/29: Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

08/30: Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

08/31: Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

09/03: Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC %

09/05: Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY %

09/06: Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY (SOLD OUT) %

09/07: Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT) %

09/09: House of Blues – Boston, MA (SOLD OUT) %

09/10: House of Blues – Boston, MA (SOLD OUT) %

09/12: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts – Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT) %

09/13: Express Live! Indoor Pavilion – Columbus, OH %

09/15: Riot Fest – Chicago, IL *

09/21: WSL Freshwater Pro – Lemoore, CA *

10/04: Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX *

10/05: Houston, TX – Revention Music Center ##

10/06: San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre ##

10/07: Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom ##

10/09: Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

10/11: Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX *

10/12: The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK ^

10/13: Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT) ^

10/14: Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT) ^

10/16: Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK ^

10/17: Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland – Kansas City, MO (SOLD OUT) ^

10/18: The Pageant – St. Louis, MO (SOLD OUT) ^

10/19-20: Mempho Music Festival – Memphis, TN *

11/07: New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore NOLA

11/08: Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

11/09: St. Augustine, FL – The Amp ###

11/10: Miami Beach Pop Festival – Miami, FL *

11/12: Gran Rex – Buenos Aires, Argentina

11/13: Teatro Colisea – Santiago, Chile

11/15: Popload Festival – São Paulo, Brazil *

11/16-17: Corona Capital – Mexico City, Mexico *

# WITH LILLIE MAE

% WITH OLIVIA JEAN

## WITH HUNT SALES

### WITH MARGO PRICE

^ WITH THE CASUALTIES OF JAZZ

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE