Stream YBN Cordae’s Debut Album The Lost Boy

The Big Day is finally here, so understandably Chance The Rapper is monopolizing the conversation right now. But Chance’s “debut album” isn’t the only significant rap release of the day. YBN Cordae’s The Lost Boy — an actual debut album, as in, it’s the 21-year-old MC’s first longform project ever — is out too and worthy of your attention.

Cordae’s collection doesn’t boast the insane guest list of Chance’s album, but it does feature Chance himself (on “Bad Idea“) and Anderson .Paak (on “RFP,” as seen on The Tonight Show) as well as Pusha-T, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, and Arin Ray. More importantly, it has Cordae, who has proven to be one of the more talented young voices in the genre over the past year. One listen to lead single “Have Mercy” confirms it: Cordae is a savvy young gun who raps with old-school lyrical finesse. Oh, and he’s a bit of a business genius: According to a press release, he made enough money buying and selling aftermarket sneakers to buy himself a home studio as a teen.

Find The Lost Boy in full below.

The Lost Boy is out now on [email protected]/Atlantic. Get it here.