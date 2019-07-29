The Alchemist and Schoolboy Q have teamed up for a new track, “W.Y.G.D.T.N.S.,” the latest installment in the producer’s sporadic Craft Singles series. The longtime friends have collaborated in the past, and their new song finds them both reflecting on the fan pressure to constantly come out with new material. The unwieldy acronym of its title stands for “when you gonna drop that new shit?,” and the song’s laidback beat suggests there’s no huge rush.

Both artists have been pretty productive, though both have had to deal with some heightened expectations: Q finally released his follow-up to 2016’s Blank Face earlier this year, Crash Talk, and the Alchemist has put out some shorter releases and collaborations, though his last full-length hasn’t been since 2012’s Russian Roulette.

Listen to “W.Y.G.D.T.N.S.” below.