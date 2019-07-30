Orlando Woman Uses Linkin Park Lyrics To Talk Suicidal Man Off Ledge

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide just over two years ago, but his words are still helping to save others. ABC News Radio reports that a woman in Orlando, Florida used Linkin Park lyrics to talk a suicidal man off a ledge earlier this year.

Cristina Settanni was driving down the State Road 408 expressway when she saw a man sitting on the ledge of an overpass who looked like he was going to jump. She stopped her car and sat and talked with him, quoting “One More Light,” the title track from Linkin Park’s last album: “Who cares if one more light goes out?/ Well I do.”

“I don’t know if it clicked with him, but he just cried,” Settanni says in a video produced by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Eventually, a deputy arrived and pulled the man from the ledge. He was then taken to a mental health facility. Watch the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone online.