A couple of months ago, boutique-pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen returned after a long wait, releasing her new album Dedicated. And now she’s got another new song, though it’s not actually hers. On the new single “OMG,” Jepsen is the guest of Gryffin, a Los Angeles EDM producer and prodigious remixer who’s made a bunch of dance hits over the past few years. There is a very good chance that you just groaned after readying that last sentence, but you shouldn’t. “OMG” is good.

Gryffin, a San Fransisco native and dance-festival go-to, has made a lot of songs with a lot of singers, but “OMG” is the first time he’s worked with a genuine big name. And the song is nicely tailored to Carly Rae Jepsen’s gifts. It’s gentle, glowing love song, and it never hammers your brain matter the way so many EDM songs do. Instead, it’s bright and fluid, built around sparkling guitar sounds and easy tropical-house push-pull beats.

“OMG” is, to be sure, completely formulaic pop music. But the great thing about Carly Rae Jepsen is that she can put real feeling and verve and excitement into formulaic pop songs, treating all of them as whole new experiences. On “OMG,” she sells the hell out of the feeling of crushed-out ecstasy. Gryffin and Jepsen co-wrote “OMG” with five other songwriters, and you can hear the track below.

“OMG” is out now on the streaming services.