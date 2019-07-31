Pom Pom Squad – “Honeysuckle”

A couple months ago, Pom Pom Squad released “Heavy Heavy,” an impressive track that landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, the New York band are announcing their sophomore EP, which is called Ow, the follow-up to 2017’s Hate It Here. New single “Honeysuckle” is a fuzzy storm, Mia Berrin wondering: “If I’m nothing without you, am I anything at all?”

“‘Honeysuckle’ is about burying myself in other people to avoid having to deal with whatever-the-fuck is going on with me,” Berrin said in a statement. “It’s also a song about rebuilding – identifying the wound so you can start to heal it.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://pompomsquad.bandcamp.com/track/honeysuckle" target="_blank">Honeysuckle by Pom Pom Squad</a>

The Ow EP is out 9/6.