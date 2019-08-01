Watch J Mascis Sing Tom Petty & Nirvana, Jam With Kevin Shields At Dinosaur Jr’s Rock Camp

This week, Dinosaur Jr are hosting a three-day music event called Camp Fuzz at the Full Moon Resort in upstate New York. The guest list includes My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields, Fred Armisen, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, and what seems like it’ll be a whole lot of interaction with the Dino Jr crew.

The rock camp is still going on ’til tomorrow (8/2) but some video has emerged from its first couple days and it shows J Mascis covering Tom Petty’s “Here Comes My Girl” and Nirvana’s “Drain You” at karaoke and Mascis jamming with Kevin Shields. (Mascis also covered a different Petty song earlier this year.)

Check out some videos and photos from Camp Fuzz below. Hopefully it’s been worth the $1000+ ticket price!