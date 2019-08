A whole lot of artists and their fans are descending on Chicago’s Grant Park for Lollapalooza this weekend. Yesterday brought dozens of fence-hoppers and a surprise onstage collaboration between Death Cab For Cutie and Chance The Rapper. And it also brought Childish Gambino and 21 Savage together, with the former hopping onstage during the latter’s set to perform their joint track “Monster” from 21’s 2018 LP i am > i was. Watch below.