A$AP Rocky was released from Swedish jail on Friday. He will be freed from detention until 8/14, when a verdict in his assault case will be announced. The US government sent a warning letter to Sweden, saying that keeping the rapper in jail could lead to “negative consequences,” as the New York Times reports. It was dated 7/31 and signed by Robert O’Brien, special envoy for hostage affairs.

The letter reads, “The government of the United States of America wants to resolve this case as soon as possible to avoid potentially negative consequences to the U.S.-Swedish bilateral relationship.”

O’Brien called for the “immediate humanitarian release” of Rocky and two other suspects and suggested they be moved to a local Stockholm hotel until the outcome of the case has been revealed.

Another letter, dated 8/1 and written by Swedish prosecutor-general Petra Lundh, responded that the Swedish constitution does not allow a prosecutor to interfere in the case in any way: “Furthermore, when a person is charged and the case is brought before a court, only the court can decide, during or after the trial, whether or not to release the person or decide on supervised detention.”