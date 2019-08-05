Burial & The Bug Release New Dive / Rain EP As Flame 2

Mercurial UK electronic producers Burial (William Bevan) and the Bug (Kevin Martin) teamed up last year for a two-song EP under the name Flame 1. It seems their creative fire has been sparked again because today they’re back with another two-track collection, this time with the band name Flame 2.

The new tracks are called “Dive” and “Rain,” fitting companions to last year’s titles “Fog” and “Shrine.” As Boomkat points out, the first new one, “Dive,” is Burial and the Bug’s dark, twisted spin on the UK drill sound that’s been ever popular overseas in recent years, while “Rain” finds them digging into reggaeton and dancehall in an especially dubby manner.

Hear both new tracks below — and I guess look out for a two-song collection from Flame 3 next year?

<a href="http://flametwo.bandcamp.com/album/dive-rain" target="_blank">Dive / Rain by Flame 2</a>

Dive / Rain is out now on Pressure. Get it at Bandcamp or Boomkat.