Treasure Island Festival “On Hiatus For The Foreseeable Future”

The Bay Area music festival Treasure Island celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2016 but took a year off in 2017 after redevelopment on Treasure Island forced the fest to find a new location. It returned last October at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland with an impressive lineup headlined by Tame Impala and A$AP Rocky. But it looks like Treasure Island won’t be happening in 2019, and maybe not ever again.

The Treasure Island braintrust has just shared a statement announcing “that the 2019 festival will not happen and is on hiatus for the foreseeable future.” The statement continues, “Bringing the festival back to life last year following the relocation was a massive undertaking, but with the new issues facing the site location, we feel strongly as though putting on a festival to the degree for which our fans have come to expect over the past decade is simply not possible.”

Read the full statement below.

To our Treasure Island Music Festival family, It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing today that the 2019 festival will not happen and is on hiatus for the foreseeable future. Over the past 12 years, TIMF has worked hard to bring music fans an amazing and memorable experience, and we couldn’t be prouder of what our teams created together. Since inception, the event has brought the Bay Area an inclusive festival-going experience filled with a unique and dynamic music lineup of performers from across the globe, while taking place in one of the most beautiful festival destinations in the world. Bringing the festival back to life last year following the relocation was a massive undertaking, but with the new issues facing the site location, we feel strongly as though putting on a festival to the degree for which our fans have come to expect over the past decade is simply not possible. We understand that some of our fans may feel upset by this news — don’t worry, you aren’t alone as this has been an extremely tough decision to make for our teams as well after having built this festival up to be the amazing event is it today. But the good news is that there are still countless opportunities to support local musicians and local events! Whether it’s Outside Lands or Noise Pop Festival, or any of the hundreds of concerts both Another Planet Entertainment and Noise Pop bring to the greater Bay Area each year, there are still tons of opportunities to support and give back to our amazing community in SF. With love, Noise Pop and Another Planet Entertainment

More and more small to midsize festivals have been forced out of business in recent years, and even some of the larger ones have been cancelled. Not counting weather-related cancellations like Float Fest, some prominent events to pull the plug this year have included the ’80s-themed Like Totally, the Sasquatch! replacement End Of The Rainbow, and, of course, Woodstock 50.