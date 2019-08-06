Last night, as promised, Drake brought his OVO Festival back to Toronto. Drake’s annual festival had taken last year off, but Drake couldn’t resist the opportunity to gloat about the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship win, so he walked out onstage with a Larry O’Brien trophy, and a giant version of the trophy was a part of his set. And he kept the gloating going by bringing out a head-spinning array of surprise guests, including megastars like Cardi B and Gucci Mane, rising stars like DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion, and past adversaries like Chris Brown, Meek Mill, and Rick Ross.

Drake did have new product to promote. He just released the loose-tracks compilation Care Package, and he performed a few old tracks from it. But the OVO Fest is less a Drake show, more a rolling hit parade. So the complete list of guests at last night’s show included (deep breath) Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Tyga, YG, Popcaan, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Cardi B, Offset, and Chris Brown. Drake didn’t include any of the actual members of his OVO roster in his performance, though he did mention that there’s a new PartyNextDoor album on the way. Below, watch some videos that twitter user Nigel D took from the crowd.